72-year-old man missing in Clayton County, police say

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or to dial 911.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a man from Riverdale. Now they are asking the public for help in finding him.

Clayton County Police responded to the 9200 block of Tee Trace in Riverdale at 10:51 p.m. on March 11 in response to a missing person. Authorities said 72-year-old Jesse Dillard left his home for a walk and never returned.

Dillard has brown eyes and a bald head. He is 6-foot tall and weighs 170 pounds. Dillard was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, sandals and using a cane. He has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, according to police.