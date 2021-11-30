14-year-old with autism last seen leaving South Fulton bus stop, police say

South Fulton Police said Jobbar has autism, severe ADHD and is nonverbal.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 14-year-old with autism did not return home after he left a bus stop in South Fulton Tuesday afternoon, according to South Fulton Police.

Jobbar Bailey was last seen shortly before 5 p.m. at the bus stop at the 6400-block of Grey Fox Way in South Fulton. Authorities said he left the bus stop and did not go home.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black dress shirt with a white T-shirt underneath. He also had a blue, green and white hoodie, black FILA sneakers, and was carrying a backpack and laptop. Jobbar is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 140-pounds.

South Fulton Police said Jobbar has autism, severe ADHD and is nonverbal.