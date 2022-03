Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call Investigator Daniel Ahlstrom at 478-994-7043 ext. 235.

ATLANTA — A man is missing in Monroe County, and now police are asking the public for help. John Douglas Higginbotham has not been seen in months.

Higginbotham was last seen on Jan. 27 at a truck stop off exit 201 in Jackson, the Monroe County Police Department said. He may have been driving a red 2006 Dodge Ram truck with the Georgia tag TBV0623.