ATLANTA — Investigators need help finding a missing 73-year-old.

Atlanta Police say John Spear was last seen at 29 Westlake Ave NW on Nov. 30, 2019.

Spear is described as being 5'10" tall and weighing 160 pounds, with a gray and black long ponytail. The clothing he was wearing when he went missing is unknown at this time.

The circumstances under which he disappeared are unclear.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit 404-546-4235.

