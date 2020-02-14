A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 73-year-old man.

East Point Police said John Thomas Martin was last seen on Feb. 11 on Dejarnette Drive.

Officers said Martin is schizophrenic and on medications.

He weighs about 170 pounds and is about 5 feet 11 inches tall. Police said he frequents Reed Avenue in East Point.

Anyone who sees Martin is asked to contact East Point Police at 404-761-2177 or call 911.

John Thomas Martin

East Point Police

