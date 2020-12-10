Man with medical issues reported missing and endangered in Jackson Co.

Johnny Wesley Thompson, 70, was last seen at his home on Jackson Trail Road in Hoschton.

HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man said to have "multiple medical problems" and who is "known for being confused," they said.

Johnny Wesley Thompson, 70, was last seen at his home on Jackson Trail Road in Hoschton. He is believed to be driving a white Jeep Renegade.

He is about 5-foot-10 and weighs 190 pounds with green eyes, according to authorities.