JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are trying to find a woman who hasn't been seen for more than 24 hours.

According to Johns Creek Police, Carol Lynn Smith left her home in Johns Creek around 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5 to run some errands. She never returned.

She is believed to be driving a maroon 2015 Honda Odyssey with GA tag #DPH174

She left her cell phone in her home office, police said.

Anyone who has information about Carol Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Johns Creek Police Det. L.J. Brown at 678-474-1593. Please reference Case #2018-004981.