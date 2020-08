Douglasville police need help finding Jordan Pineda.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville Police need help finding a 10-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since last night.

Police said Jordan Pineda was last seen leaving his home on Harvester Circle around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was wearing light blue shorts and a white T-shirt.

The 10-year-old has black hair, brown eyes, and is 4 feet tall. Police said he weighs about 90 pounds.