Jorja Ethridge has not been seen since early Sunday morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jorja Ethridge went missing around Rivoli Road in Macon around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say she is 5-foot-8 with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black leggings.

They said they are unsure if this is considered a runaway.