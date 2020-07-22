Police: Gwinnett man left home and hasn't been seen since

Joseph Durden disappeared from his home on Noblett Road, police said.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a missing 69-year-old man.

Gwinnett County Police said Joseph Durden disappeared from his home on Noblett Road Wednesday. A Mattie's Call has been issued for him.

According to police, the family told them Durden walked off from the house on his own; he hasn't been seen since 3:30 p.m. Durden has medical conditions, which require him to be under constant medical care, they said.

He weighs about 145 pounds is about 5'8" tall. He has a long beard and possibly is using a cane.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.