A Paulding County man with autism has been missing for days, and deputies want help finding him

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Paulding County Sherriff's Office or to dial 911.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man has gone missing in Paulding County, and deputies are asking the public for help in finding him.

Joseph Takier did not show up for work on March 3 and has not been seen since, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said. Neither deputies nor Takier's family believe he is in danger. Deputies believe it is possible he is near Delk Road in Cobb County.

Takier, 25, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 225 pounds.

The sheriff's office said that Takier is autistic. While normally high functioning, the family told the sheriff's office that he gets confused sometimes.