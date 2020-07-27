27-year-old with schizophrenia reported missing in South Fulton

Joshua Whidbee was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near Radford Loop.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in the City of South Fulton need the public's help finding a 27-year-old diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Joshua Whidbee was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near Radford Loop.

Whidbee is a black man with a tattoo on his right arm of a family tree as well as a tattoo on his chest. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and carrying a duffel bag.

He is described as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the City of South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7356.