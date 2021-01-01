Woman reported missing from Rome

ROME, GA -- A woman from Rome has been reported missing and the Rome Police Department is asking the public for assistance with the investigation.
Julia Ann Krieger’s mother reported her missing, according to police. There are few details about her case in a Facebook post from the police department and 11Alive has reached out for details about when she was reported missing, the circumstances of her disappearance and any other information police would like the public to know.
Anyone with information or who could know where to find her is asked to contact the Rome Police Department at (706) 238-5111, Rome/Floyd County 911 or the confidential tip line at (706) 236-5000.