Teen girl reported missing after she left for party and did not return home

COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities in Newton County are looking for a 17-year-old girl after she left home last week to go to a party and didn't return home when she said she would.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office said Kaiya Edwards had left her home in Covington last Saturday to go to a party in the Decatur area, and had planned to by 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
She did not come home by that time, though, and has not been located since.
The sheriff's office described her as standing 5-foot-4 weighing 119 pounds with brownish blond hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a black wig in a photo provided by authorities.
The sheriff's office said it was not known what kind of clothes she might be wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newton County Sheriff's Office investigators at 678-625-1515.