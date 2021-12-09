Teen girl reported missing after she left for party and did not return home

The sheriff's office in Newton County said 17-year-old Kaiya Edwards had traveled to the Decatur area for a party on Dec. 4.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities in Newton County are looking for a 17-year-old girl after she left home last week to go to a party and didn't return home when she said she would.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said Kaiya Edwards had left her home in Covington last Saturday to go to a party in the Decatur area, and had planned to by 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

She did not come home by that time, though, and has not been located since.

The sheriff's office described her as standing 5-foot-4 weighing 119 pounds with brownish blond hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a black wig in a photo provided by authorities.

The sheriff's office said it was not known what kind of clothes she might be wearing.