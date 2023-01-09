MISSING: 14-year-old girl leaves for school never returned home

Police said she's been missing since Jan. 5 when she was last seen leaving for school from her Hampton home on Centerra Drive.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officers with the Clayton County Police Department need the public's help in finding 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs.

Police said they were called to a Hampton home on Centerra Drive when officers learned Gibbs left for school at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived at school or came back home.

Officers then learned Gibbs did not show up for school that Friday after her parents contacted school administrators.



Clayton County Police officers said Gibbs is described as a young girl with copper braids and brown eyes.

They said she is about a little over five feet tall and weighs about 138 pounds.

She was last seen wearing all black with a crop-top jean jacket and black Crocs. Police also said she had a black and purple backpack.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.