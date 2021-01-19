20-year-old bicyclist reported missing in Brookhaven

Kalil Shariff Khan left his home in the Drew Valley neighborhood in Brookhaven at around 5:30 a.m..

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A man known for regularly riding his bicycle has not been seen since he left home on Friday, Brookhaven police said.

Khan, who is 20 years old, is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing gym shorts over black leggings with dark colored jacket, and was riding a green Diamond Back mountain bicycle, police said.

They said Khan often rides his bicycle in the Peachtree Road corridor through Brookhaven and Buckhead.