6-year-old girl and adult missing in southeast Georgia

JESUP, Ga. — Police in a small southeast Georgia town are looking for a young girl and an adult who went missing on Tuesday night. According to the Jesup Police Department, 6-year-old Madelynn Smith and 30-year-old Kamerria Shanae Smith were last seen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The police department did not explicitly detail a relationship between the two or say if Kamerria was Madelynn's mother.

They said Kamerria drives a brown 2010 Buick Enclave with Georgia license plate TCZ1091.