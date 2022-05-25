6-year-old girl and adult missing in southeast Georgia

JESUP, Ga. — Police in a small southeast Georgia town are looking for a young girl and an adult who went missing on Tuesday night. According to the Jesup Police Department, 6-year-old Madelynn Smith and 30-year-old Kamerria Shanae Smith were last seen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The police department did not explicitly detail a relationship between the two or say if Kamerria was Madelynn's mother.
They said Kamerria drives a brown 2010 Buick Enclave with Georgia license plate TCZ1091.
"If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kamerria Shanae Smith or Madelynn Smith, please contact the Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300," the department said in a release.