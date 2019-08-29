DECATUR, Ga. — Police need the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Decatur Police said 14-year-old Kane Munyengango was last seen by his father on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m. along the 300 block of West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

They said he was headed to meet a friend on the downtown Decatur square, but did not return to meet his father a few hours later and has not been seen since.

Munyengango is approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt and blue pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678-553-6628. You can also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and remain anonymous.

Kane Munyengango

Decatur Police Department

MORE HEADLINES:

Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Dorian for several Georgia counties

Man critical after being shot at DeKalb motel, suspect on run

Alex Trebek done with chemotherapy and back taping 'Jeopardy!' episodes

Hundreds of thousands expected at major events in Atlanta this Labor Day weekend