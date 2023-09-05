Police in Gwinnett County searching for woman not seen since mid-August

Kanii'ya Smith's family hasn't seen her since August 15.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Tuesday that they're searching for a 29-year-old woman who hasn't been seen or heard from by her family since mid-August.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a release that Kanii'ya Smith left her home on Sweet Pine Dr. outside Norcross on August 15 to visit a friend.

The family got a text message from Kanii'ya four days later, on August 19. That was the last communication they've had.

"Her family explained to police that Ms. Smith has left in the past but usually returned several days later," GCPD said.

Kanii'ya was described as 5-foot-6, weighing 130 pounds and last seen in a black and white striped shirt with black pants. She has black hair and brown eyes.

A police report says the friend that Kanii'ya supposedly went to see at a hotel on August 15 spoke to police, telling officers they "had a dispute" and that she was "last seen getting into a car outside of the hotel and leaving."