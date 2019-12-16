CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton Police are looking for a missing teen who they say may have run away.
Police posted on Sunday, asking for the public to to be on the lookout for Kelsea Taylor.
While police did not outline the circumstances of Taylor's disappearance, they wrote that they believe she may possibly be in Carroll or Heard County, near the Alabama state line.
If anyone does see Taylor, they are asked to contact Investigator Meredith Browning at 770-834-4451, call 911, or leave a message on social media.
