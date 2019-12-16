CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton Police are looking for a missing teen who they say may have run away.

Police posted on Sunday, asking for the public to to be on the lookout for Kelsea Taylor.

While police did not outline the circumstances of Taylor's disappearance, they wrote that they believe she may possibly be in Carroll or Heard County, near the Alabama state line.

If anyone does see Taylor, they are asked to contact Investigator Meredith Browning at 770-834-4451, call 911, or leave a message on social media.

Carrollton Police Department - Georgia Chief Richards is pleased to announce the following: Meredith Brow... ning was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Division. She has been with the department since 2003, starting on night shift patrol. Meredith transferred to the ACE (narcotics unit) in 2007 where she served until 2012.

RELATED HEADLINES

Beloved attorney who was reported missing died in car accident, police say

Have you seen him? He left his East Point home last month and hasn't returned

Woman who disappeared after UGA game in Athens found unharmed