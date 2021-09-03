x
Teen with autism missing in Atlanta, family 'concerned about his safety' police say

Kemal Johnson left home after an argument with his mother, they said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need the public's help finding an 18-year-old who suffers from autism. 

Kemal Johnson left home after an argument with his mother at around 1 p.m. on Monday, they said. 

Johnson is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-7l, 140 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Trap” in white letters on the front, dark pants, white Air Force Ones and a backpack.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

