2 'loving fathers, responsible men' went missing in East Point, now loved ones are searching for them

Jason Nuskool Salter and his best friend and business partner Kenny Guerra have not been seen since Feb. 25, family members say.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Two Fulton County men have been missing and now their loved ones are rallying to help find them.

Family members said Jason Nuskool Salter and his best friend and business partner Kenny Guerra have not been seen since Feb. 25. They run Rockstar Printing Shop on Old National Highway and had found some success, Salter's mother said.

"Loving fathers, responsible men, contributors to their community and we don't want it to be lost how much they are loved how much their absence has grieved this community and these families," Dr. Eric Lee from Springfield Baptist Church said. Lee said he's been praying since he learned of his cousin Salter's disappearance.

Timeline

In a missing person report filed with Hapeville Police Department, investigators said they first got word that Salter was missing on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m., citing the report came from his brother.

"The last I know, Jason had dropped his baby boy off at home," Salter's mother Janice Milner said during a news conference. Salter is a father of four and his teenage son is his youngest child. Guerra also has three children.

Salter's brother told officers he did not go back home the previous night, leaving his 15-year-old son there alone and did not answer any phone calls, according to HPD's report. Salter was known to have met up with Guerra in East Point. According to the missing person report, Guerra's family had not heard from their loved one either.

Salter was wearing a black Hawks sweatshirt and red pants. He was last seen driving his 2017 gray Nissan Altima displaying a Georgia tag TEF4403. Authorities said street cameras last spotted the vehicle at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 on Campbellton Road.

"We know that they were together," Lee said. "And we know that their vehicles have been found."

Lee said Salter's car was found in East Point, but didn't specify when or where.

Searching for the fathers

On Wednesday, friends and family of the men gathered to call on the public to help in their search.

"We cannot live in a city when two men like this go missing and nothing is said and nothing is done," Lee said.

Salter's family had printed flyers and prompted people to post about the men on their social media channels. Throughout the evening, they planned to canvass businesses and ask them to take flyers. Their goal is to make their disappearance viral "so we can have as many eyes and ears looking out for our loved ones."

"We are partnering with police," Lee said. "Truth is, we don't have all of the details."

The group held a prayer vigil before dispersing into the streets, taking their loved ones' search into their own hands. Lee said, his hope is that they find Salter before March 10.

"My prayer is that we'll have him home to celebrate his milestone birthday," Lee said. "We just want support from the city to help us bring these boys home."