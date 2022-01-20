Two missing in DeKalb County, neither seen in weeks

Anyone who has seen either man has been asked to call the Dekalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Following two separate missing persons cases, two DeKalb County men have not been seen in weeks. Now police are asking the public for help.

Gary Burke was last heard from on Dec. 24, 2021, the DeKalb County Police Department said on social media. The 55-year-old man is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Fellow DeKalb County resident Kevin Barnett was last heard from on Jan. 7, 2022, police said. The 60-year-old man is 6-feet 3-inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.