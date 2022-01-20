x
Missing In Georgia

Two missing in DeKalb County, neither seen in weeks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Following two separate missing persons cases, two DeKalb County men have not been seen in weeks. Now police are asking the public for help.

Gary Burke was last heard from on Dec. 24, 2021, the DeKalb County Police Department said on social media. The 55-year-old man is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Gary Burke was reported missing by DeKalb County Police Jan. 20.

Fellow DeKalb County resident Kevin Barnett was last heard from on Jan. 7, 2022, police said. The 60-year-old man is 6-feet 3-inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Kevin Barnett was reported missing by the DeKalb County Police Department on Jan. 20.

Anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of Burke or Barnett is being asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

