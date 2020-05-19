16-year-old last seen Monday reported missing in Barrow County

Kourtlyn McKezie Frazier was reported missing on May 19.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities need the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old last seen Monday night.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Kourtlyn McKezie Frazier was reported missing on May 19, after she was last seen around midnight Monday in the 2400 block of Sunflower Drive in Hoschton, Georgia.

The sheriff's office said Frazier is 5'4" tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Authorities don't know what she was last wearing when she went missing, but they said she was likely wearing large hoop earrings.

If anyone has information on where Frazier may be, they are asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.