86-year-old missing from DeKalb County: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 86-year-old man is missing from DeKalb County, according to police on Thursday.
DeKalb County Police Department said Kum Song was last seen on Wednesday leaving block 2000 of Fisher Trail.
He is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 176 pounds. The police department added he has brown eyes, grey hair and also provided a photo.
DeKalb Police said that Song only speaks Korean.
Anyone with information about Kum Song's disappearance is asked to contact the SVU at 770-724-7710.
