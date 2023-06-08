x
Missing In Georgia

86-year-old missing from DeKalb County: Police

DeKalb County Police Department said Kum Song was last seen on Wednesday leaving block 2000 of Fisher Trail.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 86-year-old man is missing from DeKalb County, according to police on Thursday.

He is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 176 pounds. The police department added he has brown eyes, grey hair and also provided a photo.

DeKalb Police said that Song only speaks Korean.

Anyone with information about Kum Song's disappearance is asked to contact the SVU at 770-724-7710. 

Credit: DeKalb Police

