Police issue alert for missing 21-year-old woman

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help finding a 21-year-old Jonesboro woman, they announced on Sunday.
Ladoria Smith was reported missing near Forest Point Drive in Jonesboro after she left her home on foot, according to police.
Smith is is 5-foot-4 and 185 pounds. Police said she has black hair and brown eyes. They are not aware of what she could have been wearing when she left her home, however, she has a black birthmark on the right side of her face.
Police said Smith is diagnosed with Schizophrenia.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Smith, contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.