CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a missing person near a local marina on Lake Allatoona.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon said that the agency is searching for a missing person near Little River Marina but didn't have any further information on the search or the missing person in question.

Lake Allatoona covers roughly 12,000 acres and has about 270 miles of shoreline in multiple counties west of Atlanta - including Cherokee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

