Teen with mental disorders missing since last week may be in Morrow, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police in Clayton County need the public's help locating a 17-year-old boy who went missing from his Riverdale home last week.

Lasuan Vaughan is diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD, and Schizophrenia, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Officers took the call on Aug. 3 and said he left his home off Broadhurst Drive.

Vaughan is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot tall and weighs 124 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray jogging pants, and black boots.

Police said Vaughan may or may not be in the Morrow, Georgia area.