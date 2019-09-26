PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A woman with ties throughout north Georgia has been missing for two weeks, according to authorities.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office reported Laura Kate Wilson last had contact with relatives two weeks ago, but no one has heard from the 22-year-old since.

Authorities describe Wilson as a 5-foot tall white female who has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs about 115 pounds.

The sheriff's office said she also has three tattoos: one on her collar bone that reads "Gracie May," an "Aries" symbol on her right forearm and a diamond shape on one of her ankles.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said Wilson has ties to Paulding, Hall and Cherokee counties.

If anyone has contact with Wilson or knows where she is, they're asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-443-3015.

RELATED

Man wanted after missing woman found dead

Man reported 'missing' by authorities was actually wanted. Now he's been found - and arrested

Two brothers charged in connection with murder in nearly 2-year-old missing man case