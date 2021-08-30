Lawrenceville man with heart failure, 'diminished mental capacity' missing, police say

Police say James Vasser hasn't been seen since he was at his Lawrenceville home around 1 p.m. Sunday.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department needs your help finding a missing man who they say has multiple medical conditions.

According to a statement from the police department, James Vasser hasn't been seen since he was at his home around 1 p.m. Sunday at 940 Pierce Brennan Drive in Lawrenceville.

Police said his caretaker contacted authorities once they realized Vasser didn't return home.

According to officials, the 63-year-old man has medical conditions that require "constant care," including congestive heart failure, difficulty breathing, and diminished mental capacity. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and Timberland boots, and police describe him as being approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Police say they initiated a ground search and utilized a helicopter to look for Vasser when the call came in. His family tells officials he likes to hang out around gas stations and fast-food restaurants.