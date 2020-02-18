LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville Police are looking for help from the public in locating an elderly woman they say has Alzheimer's disease.

According to police, Violeta Arroyo (Socorro) is described as a 67-year-old white woman who is 5'3" tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black jacket with an animal print shirt on under it. She also had on black pants and black boots.

Police said she was last seen at the Lawrenceville tag office at about noon on Tuesday, Feb. 18 where they said she may have gotten into a silver passenger vehicle with an unknown person driving.

Investigators said the vehicle may have been a Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement or call Lawrenceville Police at 770-963-2443.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

GBI: Body of missing FVSU student Anitra Gunn found in Crawford County