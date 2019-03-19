MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Levi's Call has been issued for a missing 3-year-old who was taken from Meriwether County, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say Cayden Anthony was allegedly taken by Curtis Bernard Hall around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the 600 block of Marble Road in Gay, Georgia.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a white stripe, a white shirt with deer and "Cayden" on the front of it.

Authorities believe the two may be traveling in a silver 2008 4-door Honda Accord with a temporary tag.

If anyone sees them, they are asked to call the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office at 706-672-3809 immediately.