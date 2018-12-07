ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. -- Law enforcement officers need help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is looking for Eleanor Day and on Thursday, a Levi's Call was issued. Police believe she could be in the company of a man known as Nate.

Eleanor was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, in the 100 block of Chateau Terrace in Athens, Georgia. Detectives believe she may now be in the Gainesville-Halls County area.

Police said she was last seen wearing black denim shorts and a long sleeve shirt. Eleanor is 5'3" with green eyes and blonde hair.

Nate is described as being in his early to mid-twenties, has reddish blonde hair, a beard, and has a gap between his top two front teeth.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, call 911 or Athens Clarke County Police at 706-546-5900 or contact Detective Dearing at 706-613-3330 ext. 774.

PHOTOS: Missing Eleanor Day

