16-year-old missing in Clayton County: Police

Lindzay Youngblood was last seen on May 28 at 10500 Almosa Ln. in Jonesboro around 7:30 p.m.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call was issued for a missing 16-year-old boy in Clayton County, according to the police department.

The department said that Youngblood is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression. He was last seen wearing a grey and yellow jacket, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.