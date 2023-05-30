16-year-old missing in Clayton County: Police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call was issued for a missing 16-year-old boy in Clayton County, according to the police department.
Lindzay Youngblood was last seen on May 28 at 10500 Almosa Ln. in Jonesboro around 7:30 p.m.
The department said that Youngblood is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression. He was last seen wearing a grey and yellow jacket, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.
Youngblood is described as being 5 feet and 6 inches tall, around 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black short hair. The department released a photo to aid the search.