Family concerned about missing teen not seen since Dec. 6

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett Count family said they are concerned about the wellbeing of their 16-year-old after they said he walked away from home.

According to family, Lucky Lee left his home in Norcross between 1 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 6 and hasn't had contact with family since.

Police confirmed that they are looking into the case, but told 11Alive they do not suspect foul play.

Family said that Lee had been having trouble adapting to isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They said they had been trying to take steps to help, but said Lee walked away with "no fights, no signs, no warnings."

Family said Lee left his wallet, computer and tablet; he does not have an ID and didn't bring a change of clothes. They called Lee's disappearance a "true nightmare."

"This has us deeply worried and distraught," family said in a statement. "Any help we can receive to bring our baby home safety before he harms himself is appreciated."