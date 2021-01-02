x
Missing In Georgia

14-year-old boy missing in Paulding County

Machi Wimberly was last seen in the area of the Hollow Springs Manor subdivision.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's office needs help finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing.

Machi Wimberly was last seen in the area of the Hollow Springs Manor subdivision off of Mein Mitchell Road, they said.

The Black boy is 5-foot-7, weighs 150 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. They described him as a medium complexion and a very thin build. 

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black t-shirt. 

If you have any information on the weherabouts of Wimberly, contact Paulding County Sheriffs office at 770-443-3010 or 911.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office
Machi Wimberly

