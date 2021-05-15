Macon 21-year-old reported missing, last seen by friends at Cook Out

21-year-old Sidney Compagines hasn't been seen since early Friday morning at Cook Out on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for help finding 21-year-old Sidney Compagines.

According to a release, she has not been seen since 1 a.m. Friday morning. She was last seen by friends, at Cook Out, located at 155 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Family members called the sheriff’s office Friday around 7 p.m. after not being able to contact Sidney.

She was supposed to be at work at the Atrium Health Navicent on Friday night, but did not show.

Shari Hoffman is trying to help the family hire a private investigator to help with the search, here is the GoFundMe.

Compagines was last seen driving a four door, 2018 Toyota Corolla with a Georgia tag display of RSR2820.

She is described as a female, she is approximately 4'11 and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve “Buffalo’s” restaurant t-shirt, black leggings and black sneakers.