BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a teenager who has not been seen since December.

16-year-old Makailyn Chappell has been missing since she ran away from home on December 3, 2020, they said.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and yellow Crocs.

Chappell is 5-foot-6 and weighs 136 pounds, they said.