They sent the alert out early Wednesday morning.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County Sheriff's deputies sent an alert this morning for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Malachi Cochran is a Black male, 6-foot-2 and 130 pounds. He has short dreads and brown eyes carrying a backpack, authorities said.

They said he was last seen in the area of the Lawrence Ridge subdivision off of Paul Aiken Road.