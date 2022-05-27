67-year-old man with dementia missing from Gwinnett County

Police said Edward Lee Knight was last seen on May 26.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County asking the public for help in finding a 67-year-old man who's diagnosed with dementia. Edward Lee Knight was last seen driving away from his home on May 26, according to officers.

The department said he left his home on Dacula Road around 4 p.m. in a Black 2013 Toyota Corolla with Georgia Tag Number CAN8700. He was headed to Kroger at 505 Dacula Road to pick up medications, but police said he did not bring his cellphone.

Officers with Gwinnett County said his car was found in Monroe County, but no one was inside. Monroe County deputies said they found the abandoned vehicle on Highway 341 near Billy Harris Road.

Knight was last seen wearing a t-shirt, grey sweatpants and blue tennis shoes; according to the department, he is about 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 137 pounds. His hair is balding but brown, Knight's eyes are brown, and he has a mustache/soul patch.

Anyone with information about Edward Lee Knight's disappearance is asked to call detectives with Gwinnett County at 770-513-500, or Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be accepted over the phone at 1- 404-577-8477. People can also submit a tip by using the P3 Tips app, available for Apple or Android users.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is completely anonymous and allows information providers or “tipsters” to be sure of their privacy and help law enforcement agencies without the fear of becoming involved in the process.

