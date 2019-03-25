ATLANTA — Jackson County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

49-year-old Bahadir Tunctan went missing in the Braselton area Friday, March 22nd around 8:00 a.m., according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Tunctan is a white male with brown eyes and black hair that stands 5'8" tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Officers said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green and tan t-shirt.

He was driving a red 2004 Lincoln Navigator with BIG5463 GA tag. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.

