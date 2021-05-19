Man last seen leaving work, getting into taxi at Gilly's Sports Bar in Dunwoody, police say

ATLANTA — Dunwoody Police are looking for a 59-year-old homeless man who was last seen leaving his work at Gilly's Sports Bar Sunday, May 9.

According to police, Yvrasse Clerveau, 59, left work in a taxi but they are not sure where he was headed. Police said he did not come to work for his next scheduled shift on Tuesday, May 11 and he hasn't been in contact with his family or work.