Man missing nearly 5 months in Carroll County, officials say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old man has not been seen for nearly five months according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

Christopher Evan Tarr was last seen around the area of Venable Road in Temple on June 22, the office said. They added that he's believed to be on foot and does not have a cell phone.

The last time he was seen, he was balding and had short facial hair. The office said he is 175 pounds and around 6 feet tall. He has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Tarr was reportedly "khaki shorts, a white in color collared Polo shirt with the Polo logo in a banner across his chest, a black Nike hat (which he wears turned backwards), and brown in color hiking boot type shoes" the last time he was seen. He also has tattoos on his right wrist area, "Lacey" and "Tarr" on his right arm.