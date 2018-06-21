LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The sister of a missing man said she last communicated with her brother via text message on June 7, after he left her house.

Now the family has filed a missing person's report for their loved one, Stephen Richard Seay, 46, of Peachtree Corners.

Seay's phone has since been turned off and he has no known contact, which is unusual behavior for him. his family told police.

He is described as a white male, blue eyes, brown/gray hair, 6'03" tall, 200 lbs, and tattoos on both arms.

Seay was last seen wearing blue jeans and tennis shoes. His vehicle is a white 2007 Lexus RX4 with Florida license plate "IIWA08."

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

