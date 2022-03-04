Man missing without needed medication from Hall County

Police said his car, a 2021 Mercedes Benz with Georgia license plates, was last seen in Marietta.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A diabetic man left his Hall County home on Wednesday without needed medication and has not returned, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) on Friday.

Family members and HCSO are looking for Daniel Rich, 51. HCSO said he was last seen near Tranquility Drive and Winder Highway.

Rich's car, a 2021 Mercedes Benz with Georgia license plate CSE8886, was spotted in the Marietta area.

HCSO said Rich is: 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on this missing person can contact Investigator Joey Ayers at 770-533-7187.

