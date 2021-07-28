73-year-old man reported missing in Canton

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult man.
According to officials, James Kenney, 73, left his home in Canton on Tuesday around noon driving a blue 2019 Kia Sportage SUV (Ga. tag CJU1648).
Traffic cameras recorded the vehicle in Buford and Winder Tuesday afternoon. James is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a striped gold shirt and dark shorts.
Investigators are concerned about his well-being.
If anyone sees or has seen James they are urged to call 678-493-4080.