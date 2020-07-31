Man reported missing in Clayton County

Police need help finding Robert Cowles.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police need help finding a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen on Wednesday.

Clayton County officers said they went to the 5900 block of Highway 85 around 2 p.m.on Thursday to respond to a call about Robert Cowles being missing.

He was last seen walking from the area around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Cowles has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He is 5'9" and weighs about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and blue shirt, black sweat pants, and black sneakers.