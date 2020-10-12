Man reported missing in Clayton County

Clayton County Police are trying to find Sredrick Cook.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 54-year-old man who went missing in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Office, they learned Wednesday that on Nov. 25, Sredrick Cook left his home on Heritage Lane.

They said he left without telling in one and he has bipolar schizophrenia. A relative told officers she tried locating him herself but hasn't been able to find him.

Cook hasn't taken his medicine in more than a month.