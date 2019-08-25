OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Oconee County are searching for a man who was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday.

William H. Harris was last seen just after midnight in the Creekshore Drive area of the county.

Harris is described as a 53-year-old black male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 270 pounds. Anyone who locates him or may have seen him at some point on Saturday is asked to call 911 and report this information as soon as possible.

William H. Harris

Oconee County Sheriff's Office

