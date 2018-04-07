HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The man who is wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Haralson County woman has turned himself in.

Thirty-six-year-old Jeffery Seth Odom turned himself over to sheriff's deputies on Wednesday. But, the woman, 31-year-old Jessica Victoria Earl, has yet to be found.

Jeffery Seth Odom turned himself in to Sheriff’s Deputies in the early hours this morning. We are still searching to #FindJessica! pic.twitter.com/zg4oLBFdGA — Haralson Sheriff (@HaralsonSheriff) July 4, 2018

RELATED | 'This could be more serious' | Authorities offer $1K reward in missing Haralson woman's case

A search for Earl began after she disappeared in June. The Haralson County Sheriff's Department is offering a new $1,000 reward for information that helps them find Earl, who also goes by Jessica Jones King. Crews went out on ATVs Thursday searching for her.

Odom is a person of interest wanted in connection with the disappearance of Earl. Haralson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joel McSwain said Odom and Earl were in a relationship at one time.

RELATED | Haralson County Sheriff's Office search for 'missing and endangered' woman

"We have been told by several people that she was attempting to get away from Mr. Odom," McSwain said.

Authorities said she was last seen June 8 in Tallapoosa, Georgia with Odom. Deputies said Earl is a white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 120 pounds.

PHOTOS | Jessica Victoria Earl

Photos: Jessica Victorial Earl

Chief Deputy McSwain said that on the day Earl disappeared witnesses reported she and Odom were seen having an argument. Odom allegedly took her phone and keys before leaving in a vehicle. Deputies said she walked away but later came back. She hasn't been heard from since.

Odom has a criminal history and was wanted by Haralson County deputies for felony theft by taking, and two bench warrants for drug violations and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also wanted for charges in Alabama.

"He's known kind of as a survivalist," McSwain said. "He enjoys being in the woods. Being in that type of setting, he feels safe."

Earl has two children, McSwain said.

Since the disappearance, Haralson County investigators have conducted several interviews and have had help from other agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They've also searched wooded areas looking for clues.

"We are concerned that this could be more serious than just Ms. Earl missing," McSwain said.

Authorities said Odom is known to be in possession of firearms.

"We have no definite confirmation, but we would not want to fool anyone into thinking that shouldn't be a concern," McSwain said.

During the course of the investigation, two people were taken into custody: 31-year-old Tyla Toliver of Tallapoosa, Georgia and 40-year-old Candy Chandler of Villa Rica, Georgia. Both were charged for picking up Odom on June 21 and taking him to a home in Villa Rica for the night, despite knowing he was being sought by law enforcement.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in the case should call the sheriff's office at 770-646-2011 or send the department an email.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA